Kontaveit and Kanepi both drop two places in WTA rankings

Estonia's top two women's tennis players, Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi, both fell two places in the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.

Kontaveit is now 22nd in the world, and Kanepi is now in 98th, ERR's sports portal reports.

Kontaveit rose the last time the rankings were refreshed, earlier this month, on the back of reachign the Australian Open quarter finals. She also did not take part in the recent WTA tournament in St. Petersburg, where rising Kazakh player Elena Rõbakina reached the final, boosting her ranking to 19th. The Estonian national team, featuring Kontaveit, was defeated by Ukraine in the Fed Cup earlier in February as well.

Kanepi went out in round one of the Australian Open.

Ashleigh Barty of Australia remains in first place, followed by Simona Halep (Rom

Kaia Kanepi. Source: Social Media

ania), Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) and Belinda Bencic (Switzerland).

Kontaveit, 24, from Tallinn, defeated Bencic in straight sets in the second round in Melbourne, dropping only a game, but was defeated with a similar scoreline, 6:1, 6:1, by Halep, two matches later.

Top Estonian men's player Jürgen Zopp dropped three places in the ATP rankings, to 508th in the world, with Kristjan Tamm rising two spots to 710th.

The long-standing top three men's players, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, remain in place.

