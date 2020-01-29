ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Anett Kontaveit out of Australian Open

News
ERR, ERR News
Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: EPA/Scanpix
Anett Kontaveit is out of the Australian Open after losing in straight sets in her quarter finals encounter with world number three Simona Halep (Romania) 6:1, 6:1.

While the Estonian, ranked 31st in the world and seeded 28th at the competition, held her serve in the opening game, without dropping a point, Halep went on to win the next six games in a row, breaking Kontaveit's serve three times to take the set 6:1.

The pattern did not change in the next set, with Halep taking five games on the trot, before Kontaveit was able to hold her serve, a repeat of the match opening game in not dropping a point. The Estonian still had a mountain to climb being 5:1 down; Halep made light work of the final game, serving for the match on 40:15, and taking it.

Halep served up five aces through the match, which lasted 53 minutes, and had a 78 percent first set success rate to Kontaveit's 66 percent, with an even wider margin on second serve success rates.

"I played my best tennis," Halep said in a post-match interview, according to ERR's sports portal.

"I felt great today. I knew how to play against her I was focused at every point and enjoyed the game," she added.

The result makes it a career 3-0 to Halep against Kontaveit. By making the quarter finals, the Estonian, 24, from Tallinn, marked her furthest progress both in the Australian Open, and any of the four grand slam tournaments, to date.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

