US sports academy names Kelly Sildaru athlete of the year

Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru has been selected top woman athlete 2019 by the United States Sports Academy, ERR's sports portal reports.

Sildaru, 17, has won three gold medals at the X Games, most recently this month, as well as gold at the Youth Winter Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland, also in January.

Gymnast Simone Biles (U.S.) and swimmer Regan Smith (U.S.) were second and third. Figure skater Nathan Chen, also from the U.S. won the men's category.

Sildaru was also named women's sportsperson of the month by the US Ski & Snowboard (USSA), the national governing body for Olympic skiing and snowboarding, last February.

The United States Sports Academy is a private university, focused on sports and located in Daphne, Alabama.

