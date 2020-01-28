ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
US sports academy names Kelly Sildaru athlete of the year

ERR, ERR News
Kelly Sildaru.
Kelly Sildaru. Source: Iti-Pätrik Järve / Red Bull Content Pool
Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru has been selected top woman athlete 2019 by the United States Sports Academy, ERR's sports portal reports.

Sildaru, 17, has won three gold medals at the X Games, most recently this month, as well as gold at the Youth Winter Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland, also in January.

Gymnast Simone Biles (U.S.) and swimmer Regan Smith (U.S.) were second and third. Figure skater Nathan Chen, also from the U.S. won the men's category.

Sildaru was also named women's sportsperson of the month by the US Ski & Snowboard (USSA), the national governing body for Olympic skiing and snowboarding, last February.

The United States Sports Academy is a private university, focused on sports and located in Daphne, Alabama. 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kelly sildaruestonian sportssport in estoniaestonian skiingestonian sportspeople
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

