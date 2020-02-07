Kelly Sildaru's win for Dew Tour team

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru made a start with team competition at this year's Dew Tour as she helped Faction reach second place.

Sildaru, who competed in the half-pipe race, scored 77 points, which got her ahead of Grace Henderson (60.66) and Sabrina Cakmakli (59.33). Faction had to settle for second place in the three-team standings, as the Finnish Antti Ollila gained nearly 30 points less than his competitors.

To determine the winner, the results of both men's and women's in slopestyle, half-pipe and street racing were combined. Faction scored 35 points less than Atomic, which took first place with 285 points.

Yesterday a snowstorm hit the competition site and therefore Sildaru's start was delayed. The women's individual run will take place at 9.30. pm Estonian time this evening.

