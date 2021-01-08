Kelly Sildaru reaches finals in Freeski World Cup event in Austria

Kelly Sildaru finished fifth in the Big Air qualification at the World Cup event held in Kreischberg, Austria, on Thursday and will compete in the finals on Friday evening.

The Estonian's first jump did not bring her much success, but her next two jumps brought her 82.40 and 76.60 points, respectively, raising her total to 159 points, enough for fifth in the qualification.

The qualification was dominated by Tess Ledeux with a total of 182.80 points. Ledeux was followed by Giulia Tanno (168.80 points), Mathilde Gremaud (164.80 points) and Johanne Killi (164.60 points) rounded out the top four.

The final of the Big Air event is set to take place at 6 p.m. Estonian time on Friday evening.

This is the first event for the 18-year old freestyle skiing superstar after an injury suffered in Stubai, Austria, in November last year. After winning the qualifiation, Sildaru took a fall in training and had to miss the final of the event.

A vlog posted to Sildaru's YouTube channel shows video of the fall, along with Sildaru saying she had not crashed like that before (video below starts at 4:50 with the crash).

