Kelly Sildaru wins gold medal at X-Games

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru won a gold medal at the X-Games in Aspen, Colorado on Saturday.

Sildaru's biggest competitor in the Women's Ski SuperPipe was Canadian Rachael Karker. Karker finished second with fellow Canadian Cassie Sharpe in third place.

For 17-year-old Sildaru, this is the eighth medal she was won at the X-Games, four or them golds.

"I'm not quite sure where this gold medal came from. I didn't expect it, I just wanted to be on the podium," Sildaru told Delfi.

