Gallery: Kelly Sildaru, Magnus Kirt and other sports stars of 2019 winners

Sports stars of 2019 awards ceremony.
Photo: Sports stars of 2019 awards ceremony. Author: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Winners of the sports stars of 2019 ("Spordiaasta tähed 2019") were announced on Saturday, with the victors picking up their awards at a gala event, ERR's sports portal reports. Votes were decisive in all categories.

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru received the top women's athlete of 2019, with javelin thrower Magnus Kirt bagging the top men's sports personality award, and WRC drivers' and co-driver's world champions Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja getting the gong in the team category.

Sildaru won her sixth Junior World Championships gold in April, and Magnus Kirt won silver at the athletics world championships in Doha at the end of October in dramatic style, having to be stretchered off after his winning throw.

Indrek Tutsit and Marek Vister, who train Magnus Kirt, won the coaches' award jointly.

Over As many as 80,000 unique voters (up from a little over 62,000 last year), a record number of 67 sports organizations and 43 sports journalists contributed to the process of identifying the winners, ERR's sports portal reports.

Runners up in the women's category were tennis player Anett Kontaveit and wrestler Epp Mäe, with decathlete Maicel Uibo, who also won silver at the world championships, and Ott Tänak placing second and third in the men's category.

The women's national volleyball team finished second in the team category; curlers Marie Turmann and Harri Lill came third.

Tõnis Sildaru, father and coach of Kelly, and Petros Kyprianou coach of decathlete Johannes Erm, were in second and third place in the coaches' section.

The original ERR Sport report (in Estonian), including full tables and votes, is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kelly sildaruott tänakmartin järveojasportmagnus kirtestonian sportssport in estoniaestonian sportspeoplesports stars of 2019
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

