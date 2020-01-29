ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Lack of snow jeopardizes this year's WRC Rally Sweden

News
ERR, ERR News
Ott Tänak.
Ott Tänak. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
News

Rally Sweden, a WRC calendar event due to take place on February 13-16 with nine Estonians on the entry list, has been called into question over lack of snow, ERR's sports portal reports. A decision is due in the next few days.

Should the race go ahead, nine Estonians will take part, across several categories.

The FIA has the option of canceling the event, should snow not materialize. Rally Sweden, in Värmland in the southwest of the country, has traditionally been the only regular rally on the calendar to be held on snow.

In addition to WRC reigning world champion Ott Tänak (Hyundai) and his co-driver Martin Järveoja, Raul Jeets and Andrus Toom, along with Ken Järveoja and Roland Poom, are to take part in the new WRC3 category, limited to privately-entered crews competing with cars based on production models and homologated under Group R5 rules.

Ken Torn and Kauri Pannas are due to race in the Junior World Rally Championship (JWRC) category, and Georg Linnamäe, whose co-driver is Ukrainian Volodymyr Korsia, is also scheduled to compete.

Tänak and Järveoja won last year's event.

The 2020 WRC calendar hosts 13 races, one fewer than last year, though in the event the season-ending Rally Australia was canceled due to forest fires, and has not returned for 2020. Rally Tour de Corse is also off the calendar for 2020, with Safari Rally Kenya, Rally New Zealand and Rally Japan all being added for this year.

The 2020 season is already underway; Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja crashed out on day two of the opening Rally Monte Carlo, ending their race early.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ott tänakwrcrally sweden
