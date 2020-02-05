Rally Sweden to go ahead despite mild winter

Rally Sweden is going ahead on February 13, though in a shortened form of its original length, ERR's sports portal reports.

Speculation had arisen that the event, which is unique in the WRC calendar in being run as a snow-only race, would be canceled due to the warm winter and ensuing lack of snow.

The decision is motorsport's governing body the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) to make. The FIA has said Rally Sweden will take place, though on a 185-kilometer route in Värmland in the southwest of the country. The original route was over 100 kilometers longer than this, though rally checkpoints will remain the same, it is reported.

"It's fantastic to be able to confirm Rally Sweden will go ahead," said event CEO Glenn Olsson on the WRC's official site.

"Many people have worked extremely hard over the last few days so that we can reach this position, and I'm delighted that fans, TV viewers and competitors will be able to enjoy one of the WRC's most spectacular fixtures.

Last year's Rally Sweden winner and reigning WRC drivers' champion Ott Tänak will be taking part for Hyundai. Tänak's teammate, Belgian Thierry Neuville, is leading the championship after one race. Tänak and his co-driver, Martin Järveoja, crashed out of the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally on day two, last month.

The event starts on Thursday, February 13 and runs to Sunday, February 16.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!