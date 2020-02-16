ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tänak finishes Rally Sweden in second place ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Tänak-Järveoja - Rally Sweden.
Tänak-Järveoja - Rally Sweden. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
News

The victory of Rally Sweden that only covered half the initial distance due to poor weather conditions went to Elfyn Evans (Toyota) with Ott Tänak (Hyundai) losing 12.7 seconds after the power stage held on Sunday.

The power stage was won by K. Rovanperä and J. Halttunen (Toyota Yaris WRC), with Thierry Neuville and N. Gilsoul in second place (+3.7), Sebastien Ogier and J. Ingrassia in third (+3.9) and Tänak-Järveoja in fourth (+4.6).

Rovanperä finished the rally in third place, losing 20.2 to Evans, ahead of Ogier (+23.6) and Espekka Lappi in fifth place (+32.4).

Elfyn Evans who led the rally from the first stage has become the first U.K. driver to win the Swedish rally.

Evans now leads the driver's championship on 42 points, with Thierry Neuville in second (42 points) and Sebastien Ogier in third (37 points). Ott Tänak is in sixth place with 20 points.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

ott tänakwrchyundaielfyn evansrally sweden
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:35

Reinsalu hopes to sign double taxation agreement with Jordan

16:20

Janar Holm: What happened to a comprehensible state budget?

15:10

Eesti Laul finalists chosen

14:36

Tänak finishes Rally Sweden in second place

14:03

Mihkelson proposes replacing Riigikogu speaker

12:59

Toomas Sildam: We do not want political courts and judges

11:40

Culture minister wants tax exemption for donations to cultural endowment

10:49

Warm winter helps Enefit Green set new renewable energy production record

10:15

Sunday storm won't blow over until Tuesday

09:42

US to put up to $1 billion towards Three Seas Investment Fund

15.02

Estonia issues joint statement expressing 'alarm' at displacement in Syria

15.02

Tänak finishes in second place on day three of Rally Sweden

15.02

Envelope factory shuts in Rapla County laying off 48 workers

15.02

Two people died in a farmhouse fire in Pärnu County

15.02

Reform Party board meeting discusses education, tax and climate policy

15.02

Union says 100 more people to be laid off at Narva power plants

15.02

Kõlvart: City can't remove homeless with bad hygiene from public transport Updated

15.02

More than 800 GWh of natural gas moved via Balticconnector in January

15.02

Mihhail Kõlvart: Immigration cannot be solved through anger

15.02

Discussions to build opera hall inside Tallinn's Linnahall still ongoing

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: