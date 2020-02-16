Tänak finishes Rally Sweden in second place

The victory of Rally Sweden that only covered half the initial distance due to poor weather conditions went to Elfyn Evans (Toyota) with Ott Tänak (Hyundai) losing 12.7 seconds after the power stage held on Sunday.

The power stage was won by K. Rovanperä and J. Halttunen (Toyota Yaris WRC), with Thierry Neuville and N. Gilsoul in second place (+3.7), Sebastien Ogier and J. Ingrassia in third (+3.9) and Tänak-Järveoja in fourth (+4.6).

Rovanperä finished the rally in third place, losing 20.2 to Evans, ahead of Ogier (+23.6) and Espekka Lappi in fifth place (+32.4).

Elfyn Evans who led the rally from the first stage has become the first U.K. driver to win the Swedish rally.

Evans now leads the driver's championship on 42 points, with Thierry Neuville in second (42 points) and Sebastien Ogier in third (37 points). Ott Tänak is in sixth place with 20 points.

--

