Tänak finishes in second place on day three of Rally Sweden

Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja competing in Rally Sweden.
Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja competing in Rally Sweden. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak finished in second place on Saturday at Rally Sweden.

With just one speed test to go on Sunday, Toyota driver Elfyn Evans is 17.2 seconds ahead of Tänak.

Tänak is in his second race for Hyundai, which he joined shortly after clinching the 2019 driver's title in late October in Catalunya.

Rally Sweden, held in Värmland, in the southwest of the country, is unique in being the only race in the calendar to be run on snow; international motorsport governing body the FIA had been weighing-up canceling the race altogether. This has only happened once, in 1990, in the rally's near 70-year history.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

ott tänak
