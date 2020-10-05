Ken Torn comes in second at ERC3 Rally Fafe Montelongo

The overall season leaders in the European Rally Championship ERC3 class Ken Torn/Kauri Pannas (Ford) came in second at the third round of the season held in Portugal.

The Estonian pair of Torn/Pannas won five of nine stages on Sunday, the opening day of the round, finishing the day second behind the pair of Josep Bassas Mas/Axel Coronado Jimenez (Peugeot) by 8.9 seconds.

The Estonians started Sunday's batch of stages with a win, and reduced the Spanish rally leader's lead by 3.5 seconds. Torn/Pannas retook the lead after the service break on Sunday, but the pair was not able to adapt well to the wet conditions and dropped nearly 20 seconds to the leaders.

The pair took two of the last three rounds, however, and got within 13.9 seconds of the leaders, to finish the rally.

Torn said post-rally: "It was expected that a tough weekend awaits, but it turned out to be very instructive and we can take a great experience from this rally.

"The weather changed every five minutes and there misses and hits when it came to tires. We could always do better but we are pleased with the result based on experience. Thanks to team for a perfect car and to all who supported us. I believe we took the most over the weekend. We did not have any prior experience on wet asphalt."

The fourth round of the ERC season will take place in Hungary on November 6-8.

