ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Cross-country ski marathon postponed to March due to warm winter ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
A previous year's Viru Ski Marathon, with snow.
A previous year's Viru Ski Marathon, with snow. Source: Kaimo Puniste
News

This weekend's Estoloppet cross country skiing stage has been postponed to March due to the lack of snow, ERR's sports portal reports.

The planned Viru Ski Marathon would have taken place in Mõedaku in Lääne-Viru County on Saturday – the 35th time the event has been run. The Estoloppet series itself is in its 22nd season.

With no snow and now change to that forecast for the next few weeks, holding a full ski marathon is impossible – at 42 kilometers in length it is not feasible to use fake snow

According to Evi Torm, the main organizer of the marathon, you can't go against nature. 

"Unfortunately, the weather in Estonia is not conducive to skiing at the moment and the countryside is bare and 'black' all over the land. Ski lovers can put on their skis and enjoy the winter fun," said marathon organizer Evi Torm.

The following stage in the series at Tamsalu-Neerut Marathon is also in jeopardy.

ERR's sports portal recommends the inaugural Paris Winter Bike Marathon (link in Estonian) on Sunday January 26, which despite its name takes place at the Paris recreation village (Pariisi Puhkeküla) in Lääne-Viru County, for those who will be missing the strenuous activity with the ski marathon's cancellation.

As reported on ERR News, the annual Tartu Ski Marathon scheduled for mid-February is also hanging in the balance.

One place where it is possible to ski is the Valgehobusemägi ("white horse hill"), ski center, also in Lääne-Viru County.

The slope there has an artificial snow cover, facilitating downhill skiing.

According to a report on current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" Monday evening (link in Estonian), the site is the only location in Estonia where people can ski.

Artificial snow itself can thaw out, the report said, though providing temperatures dip below zero overnight, this can be remedied.

Longer-range weather forecasts at the moment are saying that snow may come in mid-late February.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian weatherwinter in estoniaartificial snowskiing in estoniaviru ski marathon
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:29

Tartu mayor: Continuing coalition with Center would have defied logic

16:11

Estonia granted short-term work permits to 28,297 in 2019

15:31

Gallery: Nature showing signs of spring in mid-January

15:07

Former SDE Tallinn City Commissioner joins Center Party

14:49

Estonia not to be represented at Holocaust remembrance event in Israel

14:23

Gallery: Director Tanel Toom wins Postimees' Person of the Year award

14:07

Man who smuggled €130,000 in his socks into Estonia given five-year ban

13:47

Oil shale mining waste products to be used in Rail Baltic construction

13:13

Survey: Majority of people think improving welfare should be state's goal

12:39

Anett Kontaveit Australian Open first round match postponed to Wednesday

12:11

Estonian economy estimated to grow no more than 2.5 percent in 2020

11:44

Ratas: Coalition collapse in Tartu a teachable moment

11:17

Prime minister attends World Economic Forum in Switzerland

10:46

Foreign trade and IT minister undecided on EKRE membership

10:29

Cross-country ski marathon postponed to March due to warm winter

09:43

Small theaters given over €3 million in state support boost

09:42

Reform and Center Party Tartu City Government coalition collapses

09:22

President Kersti Kaljulaid reaches Antarctica

09:18

Gallery: Invictus Games preparations begin, 12 Estonian vets to compete

08:53

Nurses union: Estonian healthcare system needs at least 500 more nurses

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: