Cross-country ski marathon postponed to March due to warm winter

This weekend's Estoloppet cross country skiing stage has been postponed to March due to the lack of snow, ERR's sports portal reports.

The planned Viru Ski Marathon would have taken place in Mõedaku in Lääne-Viru County on Saturday – the 35th time the event has been run. The Estoloppet series itself is in its 22nd season.

With no snow and now change to that forecast for the next few weeks, holding a full ski marathon is impossible – at 42 kilometers in length it is not feasible to use fake snow

According to Evi Torm, the main organizer of the marathon, you can't go against nature.

"Unfortunately, the weather in Estonia is not conducive to skiing at the moment and the countryside is bare and 'black' all over the land. Ski lovers can put on their skis and enjoy the winter fun," said marathon organizer Evi Torm.

The following stage in the series at Tamsalu-Neerut Marathon is also in jeopardy.

ERR's sports portal recommends the inaugural Paris Winter Bike Marathon (link in Estonian) on Sunday January 26, which despite its name takes place at the Paris recreation village (Pariisi Puhkeküla) in Lääne-Viru County, for those who will be missing the strenuous activity with the ski marathon's cancellation.

As reported on ERR News, the annual Tartu Ski Marathon scheduled for mid-February is also hanging in the balance.

One place where it is possible to ski is the Valgehobusemägi ("white horse hill"), ski center, also in Lääne-Viru County.

The slope there has an artificial snow cover, facilitating downhill skiing.

According to a report on current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" Monday evening (link in Estonian), the site is the only location in Estonia where people can ski.

Artificial snow itself can thaw out, the report said, though providing temperatures dip below zero overnight, this can be remedied.

Longer-range weather forecasts at the moment are saying that snow may come in mid-late February.

