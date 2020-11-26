news

Eight Estonians to start at Ruka World Cup event over weekend ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Marko Kilp
Marko Kilp Source: ERR
News

The cross-country and Nordic combined World Cup disciplines will start on the coming weekend in Ruka, Finland. Eight Estonian competitors are currently slated to take part in the competition.

The opening stage of the cross-country season is traditionally a mini-tour, starting with classic sprints. On the second day, Saturday, November 28, classic distances of 10km and 15km are scheduled for women and men, respectively. The third and final day of the tour will see a freestyle technique race of 10km and 15km for women and men.

Of Estonian skiiers, Marko Kilp, Kaarel Kasper Kõrge, Kaspar Päärson, Aveli Uustalu and Johanna Udras are registered for start in Ruka the coming weekend.

A week ago, at a test competition held in Oslo, Kilp was the fastest of the Estonians in sprints, heading Kõrge by ten seconds. The fastest woman last week was Uustalu, coming in 16 seconds ahead of Udras.

Kristjan Ilves will open the Nordic combined biathlon season in Ruka as well, coming off a decent showing in Oslo - Ilves was fourth on Saturday and fifth on Sunday.

The Nordic combined discipline will start on Friday, November 27.

Ruka will also see the ski jumping season continue, having taken off in Wisla, Poland, last weekend. Artti Aigro, who trained with the Finnish national team over the summer, came in 26th.

Besides Aigro will also be Kevin Maltsev, who prepared for the season by training with experienced Slovenian Vasja Bajc.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:17

Tartu restricts training, hobby groups to 10 people

15:56

airBaltic needs more government support if pandemic continues

15:28

Government green-lights European basketball qualifiers for weekend

15:03

Info boards at rail crossings will help locate stranded vehicles quickly

14:31

"Esimene stuudio": Parliamentary parties debate marriage referendum

14:10

Kiik: New restrictions if coronavirus rate does not improve in coming weeks

14:02

Health Board: Scheduled treatment suspensions unavoidable at this rate

13:46

Raimond Kaljulaid: Opposition not weak

13:42

Estonians second only to Latvians in Lithuania summer visits

13:16

Justice chancellor: Appeal to administrative courts on face-mask order

13:16

Eight Estonians to start at Ruka World Cup event over weekend

12:51

Estonia supports OSCE Ukraine mission with €20,000 during pandemic

12:23

Mayor of Tallinn: City to distribute 1.5 million masks

12:11

Kaimar Karu: Face recognition could be added to e-voting but should it?

11:49

Gallery: PÖFF guests enjoy cold swimming in the mornings

11:27

Minister stresses defense investment importance with UK counterpart

10:56

Finance ministry opens new Estonian-Russian infrastructure project tenders

10:50

Health Board: 415 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

10:26

University of Tartu launches new coronavirus monitoring study stage

09:53

Statistics: Average wage up 3.2 percent in Estonia from 2019

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: