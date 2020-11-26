Eight Estonians to start at Ruka World Cup event over weekend

The cross-country and Nordic combined World Cup disciplines will start on the coming weekend in Ruka, Finland. Eight Estonian competitors are currently slated to take part in the competition.

The opening stage of the cross-country season is traditionally a mini-tour, starting with classic sprints. On the second day, Saturday, November 28, classic distances of 10km and 15km are scheduled for women and men, respectively. The third and final day of the tour will see a freestyle technique race of 10km and 15km for women and men.

Of Estonian skiiers, Marko Kilp, Kaarel Kasper Kõrge, Kaspar Päärson, Aveli Uustalu and Johanna Udras are registered for start in Ruka the coming weekend.

A week ago, at a test competition held in Oslo, Kilp was the fastest of the Estonians in sprints, heading Kõrge by ten seconds. The fastest woman last week was Uustalu, coming in 16 seconds ahead of Udras.

Kristjan Ilves will open the Nordic combined biathlon season in Ruka as well, coming off a decent showing in Oslo - Ilves was fourth on Saturday and fifth on Sunday.

The Nordic combined discipline will start on Friday, November 27.

Ruka will also see the ski jumping season continue, having taken off in Wisla, Poland, last weekend. Artti Aigro, who trained with the Finnish national team over the summer, came in 26th.

Besides Aigro will also be Kevin Maltsev, who prepared for the season by training with experienced Slovenian Vasja Bajc.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!