Talihärm finishes 25th in European Championship event in Poland

Estonian biathlete Johanna Talihärm finished 25th in a European Championship round in Duszniki Zdroj on Friday.
Talihärm was off on three shots on her first round, but was accurate shooting from the standing position. She finished 25th, back 57.1 seconds from first-place finisher Baiba Bendika.
Estonian skier Regina Oja missed twice from prone position, but like Talihärm, was dead accurate standing up and finished 43rd (+1:09.2). Susan Külm got 70th place (1; +2:07,7), Grete Gaim came in 98th (3; +3:11.6) and Sofia Balabanova finished 118th (2; +5:30.2) in the 127-person race.
The aforemention Baiba Bendika took first place with a time of 22:00.7, missing on one of her shots. The 29-year old Latvian was followed by Norwegian Karoline Erdal (0; +5.7) and Russian Anastasia Shevchenko (0; +9.7).
Editor: Kristjan Kallaste
