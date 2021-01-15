Tuuli Tomingas finishes 20th in World Cup sprint in Oberhof ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Tuuli Tomingas.
Tuuli Tomingas. Source: Jarek Jõepera
Estonian biathlete Tuuli Tomingas came in 20th in the women's sprint discipline of the Biathlon World Cup event in Oberhof, Germany, on Thursday. Tomingas was perfect in the shooting rounds and will participate in the mass start on Sunday, January 17.

This was the third-best result of Tomingas' season, having collected 7th place in Kontiolahti, Finland and 16th in Hochfilzen, Austria, earlier in the season. Thursday's result also gives Tomingas passage to the mass start event on Sunday, January 17.

Norwegian Tiril Eckhoff (1; 22.33,88) finished first in Thursday's sprint, now holding five first-place finishes and one second-place finish for the cup season. Italian Dorothea Wierer (0; +9,3) came in second and Austrian Theresa Hauser (0; +12,6) finished third.

Apart from Tomingas (0; +1.13,5), Estonia had another three biathletes participate - Johanna Talihärm (2; +2.09,5) finished 57th, followed by Regina Oja (1; +2.10,5) at 58th. Kadri Lehtla (2; +3.46,7) finished 85th.

Kristo Siimer finishes 25th in IBU Cup men's sprint

In the concurrent IBU Cup event at Arber, Germany, Estonian Kristo Siimer (1; +1.35,2) finished 25th in the 10 km men's sprint.

Norwegian skiiers held all three podium places, with Aleksander Fjeld Andersen (0; 24.58,1) taking the victory. Filip Andersen (1; +11,9) came in second, followed by Sivert Guttorm Bakken (1; +18,8)

Estonian Joosep Perv (1; +3.45,2) came in 92nd, Mart Vsivtsev (2; +4.11,1) finished 100th, Markus Rene Epner finished 103th (6; +4.29,6), followed by Marten Aolaid (4; +4.29,9) at 104th.

Grete Gaim takes 65th place in Arber women's sprint

Estonian women were also in competition in Arber, Germany, on Thursday. Grete Gaim (3; +2.23,9) was the best among Estonians, taking 65th place in the 7.5 km sprint distance.

Russian women completed a podium hat-trick, with Tatiana Akimova (1; 22.30,7) finishing first, followed by Valeria Vasnetcova (2; +9,8) and Anastasia Ševtšenko (1; +23,0).

Estonians Lisbeth Liiv (2; +3.24,1) finished 89th, Demi Heinsoo (1; +3.32,4) came in 92nd and Susan Külm (4; +3.49,5) finished 100th.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

