Tomingas comes in 23rd in first career mass start ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tuuli Tomingas.
Tuuli Tomingas. Source: ERR
News

Estonian biathlete Tuuli Tomingas participated in her first career mass start event in Oberhof, Germany, on Sunday, finishing 23rd in the 30-person race.

Tomingas started strong, passing the first two shooting rounds without a single miss, good enough for sixth place. The Estonian would have had a chance to get to second place with a perfect third round but she instead had to take two penalty laps. She missed another shot in the final round and took overall 23rd (3; +1:52.3) in her first career Super Sprint.

Tomingas told post-race: "Today's competition was relatively hard, but I also estimated that the pace of the top would be faster at first - it went well in that sense, I was able to keep up with them. Since [Oberhof's] trail profile is difficult to me and I feel it can be too much, it got difficult at the end."

"It was a special feeling to be among the best 30 in the world and compete in a mass start. To start in mass with the world's best has been my goal since I was young, but previous competitions have shown that it was going to happen at some point. I just needed a few succesful starts and it was not much of a surprise any more," Tomingas continued.

She was optimistic about next week's World Cup round in Antholz- Anterselva, Italy, where the trails are a better fit. "There are many trails in Anterselva that are suitable to me and I have always enjoyed competing there. I believe if I'm good in shooting, there could be a few good races there," Tomingas said.

French Julia Simon (40:11.1) took first place in Sunday's mass start, followed by Franziska Preuss (2; +3.9) and Hanna Oeberg (3; +11.7).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:32

Paper: Repeated delays reported on Saaremaa air service with new operator

16:04

Ratas: Center did not initiate legalization of same-sex marriage

15:29

Toomas Sildam: When compelled cohabitation becomes a practical marriage

14:57

PERH suspects its medical waste carrier handles waste incorrectly

14:45

Martin Helme: Political will needed for budgetary cuts

14:31

Imre Sooäär: It is time for a social contract on partnership

14:04

Three state high schools to be built in Tallinn by fall of 2023

13:37

Snowfall has opened ski trails around Estonia

13:11

Tomingas comes in 23rd in first career mass start

12:46

Gallery: Coalition negotiations continue on Monday

12:15

Four members of Isamaa test positive for coronavirus

11:44

Experts: COVID-19 vaccine is safe for elderly

10:55

Health Board: 265 new cases of coronavirus, eight deaths

10:13

Reform MP: Disputes expected over education during coalition negotiations

09:35

Health Board: Hospitals prepared for unexpected increase in COVID patients

08:50

Estonia's population increased in 2020 but births continued to fall

08:23

Several COVID-19 restrictions eased in Harju, Ida-Viru counties from Monday

17.01

Baltic foreign ministers call for 'immediate release' of Alexei Navalny

17.01

'Samost ja Sildam': EKRE looking at long stay in the opposition

17.01

'Olukorrast riigis' considers Center biggest winner of government crisis

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: