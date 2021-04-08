Estonian national biathlon team announces head coach contest

"We offer an interesting work environment with our most talented athletes. Coaching will be the main focus of the assignment, but Head Coach is also a crucial part in the development of Estonian Biathlon," the federation wrote in an announcement on Tuesday.

The head coach must coach the national biathlon team during training sessions, World Cup competitions and the Winter Olympic Games in 2022 and possibly further.

"The post includes travelling which requires flexibility in working hours. We

appreciate Russian, Finnish and Estonian languages, fluent English skills are required," the listing writes.

The head coaching contract will be signed for a 1+1 or 1+4 year period and the new coach is expected to start in May and also live in Estonia. Find the remaining criteria and attributes in the link above.

The current biathlon national team head coach is Indrek Tobreluts, who did not comment on his status as coach three weeks ago.

"The federation's board must decide what is best for the team. Many parties must first sit at a table and decide what the correct way to move forward is," Tobreluts said after the last World Cup round.

"Involving multiple trainers last season was new for everyone and it inadvertently caused a small rift within the team which did not affect the chemistry well. Changes must certainly be done but we will now go home and deal with it later. There are no decisions made yet," Tobreluts said on March 20.

Biathlon federation president: We have a clear vision on how team should go forward

Estonian Biathlon Team president Assar Jõepera told Delfi Sport on Wednesday (link in Estonian) that the federation has a clear vision on how the team should move forward.

"We sat down with the board and current head coach Indrek Tobreluts and discussed the situation. We found that if we wish to improve going forward, we need a specialist with international experience. We need a teacher, who is as strong in shooting as they are in skiing," Jõepera said.

"It is not certain at all currently what we will have in our fingers, but most good trainers are tied up in contracts until the end of the Winter Olympic Games season (in 2022 - ed)," Jõepera added, while admitting that while the team for the past season was well put together, it did not operationalize as desired, leading to parts of the team following Tobreluts and others to follow Karmen Reinpõllu's advice.

While Tobreluts will step down from his head coach position, he will certainly be linked to the Estonian national team going forward. "He will continue as another trainer with the team or will accompany the team for IBU Cup events," Jõepera said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!