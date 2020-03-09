Estonia 16th in world cup stage biathlon relay race

The Biathlon World Cup stage at Novo Mesto, the Czech Republic, continued on Saturday, March 7 with the relay race stage. The Estonian team remained high up in the competition until the round of the third relay, finishing 16th. The Norwegian team earned their fourth win this season.

Ränkel used one spare in the prone round and kept Estonia in a high place; in the standing round, the Estonians were assigned three penalty rounds, putting them in 14th position. Raido Ränkel haded on the baton to Robert Heldna in 12th position, while Italy, Belarus, Germany, Sweden and Russia continued to fight for the pedestal positions.

Norway with Sweden and Belarus were leaders at the end on the opening relay in Nove Mesto. Rene Zahka, who only used one spare round, handed over to Kalev Ermits in seventh place, losing 23,8 seconds to the first place.

Ermits, who also only used one spare round, showed great skiing speed and when handing over to Raido Ränkel, the team stood at 10.4 seconds behind the Norwegians.

During the last relay, it started to rain in Nove Mesto. Johannes Thingnes Böd of Norway wasn't flustered by this, however, and brought his team victory for the fourth time with a time of 1:10:25,3. Ukraine finished second, behind by 38,2 seconds, and Sweden came third.

Russia was fourth, Germany fifth and Italy sixth. Estonia was a total of four minutes 53.4 seconds behind the winner.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!