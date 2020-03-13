Tänak in third place going into Rally Mexico day two

Rally Mexico, the third race in the 2020 WRC championship, is underway, with Ott Tänak currently in third place after two short stages Thursday.

Last year's runner up and Tänak's teammate at Hyundai, Thierry Neuville, leads the pack at the time of writing, ahead of Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) with Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja 1.9 seconds behind the leader.

Friday's stages, at the course near the cities of Leon, Silao, and Guanajuato in the state of Guanajuato, including the famed El Chocolate speed test, begin at 5.18 p.m. Estonian time, ERR's sports portal reports.

Tänak, the reigning world champion, lies in sixth place in the WRC drivers' table going into the race, with Evans topping the list.

