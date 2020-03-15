Tänak, Järveoja finish 2nd at shortened Rally Mexico

Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak and co-pilot Martin Järveoja, racing for Hyundai, finished the prematurely ended Rally Mexico in second place, 27.8 seconds behind winner Sebastien Ogier (Toyota).

Rally organizers decided to shorten the event schedule in the face of fast-changing travel restrictions connected with the global COVID-19 virus outbreak, bringing the event to an end on Saturday night.

Third place was won by Finland's Teemu Suninen, racing for Ford, who was 10.1 seconds behind Tänak.

Due to rear suspension damage caused by a minor excursion on Friday morning, the Estonian ruling world champions started the day on Saturday in fourth place but quickly overtook both Suninen and Welshman Elfyn Evans, racing for Toyota.

In terms of the WRC season overall, Ogier has 62, Evans 54, Tänak's teammate Thierry Neuville 42, young Toyota pilot Kalle Rovanperä 40, Tänak 38 and Suninen 26 points.

