Tänak in fourth heading into day three of Rally Mexico

Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja, racing for Hyundai, ended their first full day of Rally Mexico in fourth place, 33.4 seconds behind leader Sebastien Ogier (Toyota).

In sizzling hot conditions, six-time WRC champion Ogier, driving a Toyota Yaris, ended the first full day's competition with a 13.2-second lead over M-Sport Ford driver Teemu Suninen, wrc.com reported.

Elfyn Evans (Toyota) placed third, snatching the position from Tänak in the final Street Stage Leon.

Rally standings ahead of Rally Mexico day three. Source: wrc.com

