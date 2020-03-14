Tänak in fourth heading into day three of Rally Mexico ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja, racing for Hyundai, ended their first full day of Rally Mexico in fourth place, 33.4 seconds behind leader Sebastien Ogier (Toyota).
In sizzling hot conditions, six-time WRC champion Ogier, driving a Toyota Yaris, ended the first full day's competition with a 13.2-second lead over M-Sport Ford driver Teemu Suninen, wrc.com reported.
Elfyn Evans (Toyota) placed third, snatching the position from Tänak in the final Street Stage Leon.
-
Editor: Aili Vahtla