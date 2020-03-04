ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Hyundai and Ford had planned to enter Rally Estonia before cancellation

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in the Hyundai i20 at this year's Rally Sweden. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
The recent cancellation of Rally Estonia has caused at least two World Rally Championship (WRC) teams to change their plans, ERR's sports portal reports.

"As in previous years, we wanted to use this rally as a preparation for the Finnish WRC event" said Nicoletta Russo, according to news portal Delfi (link in Estonian) spokesperson for the Hyundai team, which features Estonian driver and co-driver Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja.

Richard Millener, head of the M-Sport, racing the Ford Fiesta, confirmed that team was also seriously thinking about returning to Rally Estonia, where they had competed last year.

"Last year's race in Estonia was beneficial to us.We just hadn't decided yet which drivers to start. It is a pity that Rally Estonia is to be canceled. As a result, we will focus only Finnish road testing ahead of the Finnish rally," Millener said.

Rally Estonia, a promotional event for the WRC and seen as a potential full WRC calendar event in future, was scheduled to take place in July but the organizers announced last week that this year's event has been canceled following a clash with Estonia's motorsports governing body, the Estonian Autosport Union (EAL).

Ott Tänak won last year's event for Toyota in front of a home crowd, in his maiden world title-winning season. The race also featured veteran Estonian rally driver Markko Märtin. Rally Finland takes place in early August this year.

According to ERR's sports portal, the EAL's board is convening a general meeting by mid-April.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

