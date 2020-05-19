ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonian Autosport Union organizing summer rally with top WRC drivers

Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja competing at Rally Estonia 2019
Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja competing at Rally Estonia 2019 Source: Karli Saul/Scanpix
The Estonian Autosport Union (EAL) is organizing a high-level rally event with top WRC drivers on the roads near the Southern Estonian town of Otepää this summer.

"We are closely monitoring developments in the prevention of the spread of the virus and the international motorsports calendar to confirm the date of the rally in order to have the best rally drivers in the world participating," EAL writes in a press announcement.

The event is scheduled for July 24-25 with a back-up date planned for August 7-8.

"Understanding the expectations of the rally community and hurting over the investments made in pursuit of a WRC rally, we have worked to ensure this high-level event will take place with top WRC drivers in Otepää," EAL said.

A working group has set two goals for the event: to respond to changed circumstances in the context of both health requirements and economic opportunities and offer a new and different rally experience for both participants and the audience, EAL said via the press release.

The planned EAL event would in essence replace Rally Estonia, which was canceled in February due to conflicts between the organizers and EAL.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

wrcrally estoniaestonian autosport union
