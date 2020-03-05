Jüri Ratas: I'm working behind the scenes to make Rally Estonia happen

Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said on Vikerraadio's "Stuudios on peaminister" program that he is working toward Rally Estonia taking place.

"Hold on, stop! Why are you saying the rally won't be going ahead?" Ratas asked when the host said the rally would not be taking place this summer. "I have no news, but I will say that I am working behind the scenes to try and make Rally Estonia happen."

"The official position today is that it won't take place. While that saddens me, I believe we cannot throw in the towel before it's 100 percent certain," the PM went on to say. "We need to make efforts. Look at how important it is as an event to promote Estonian enterprise, sports, culture and the country in general."

Organizers of Rally Estonia said at a press conference last Wednesday that the rally will not be taking place this year. The board of the Estonian Autosport Union convened on Monday to discuss the worrying situation where Rally Estonia has been called into question.

