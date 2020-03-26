No WRC events for reigning champion Ott Tänak until middle of July

As a result of the continued global spread of the coronavirus, the next two rounds of the World Rally Championship – Rally Portugal and Rally Italy – have been postponed.

Following the extension of a state of emergency in Portugal and similar emergency measures in Italy, extensive discussions were held involving national authorities in both countries, the FIA and WRC Promoter.

With the unanimous agreement of all parties, organisers Automovel Club de Portugal (ACP) and Automobile Club d'Italia (ACI) requested a postponement of their rallies.

Vodafone Rally de Portugal, round five of the FIA World Rally Championship, was due to take place in Matosinhos on 21 - 24 May. Rally Italia Sardegna, round six, was due to take place in Sardinia on 4 - 7 June.

The next scheduled WRC round after Italy is the Safari Rally (July 16-19), an event said to be facing the challenge of an infestation of locusts as well as COVID-19.

Reigning world champion Ott Tänak of Estonia is fifth in the overall classification after finishing the prematurely ended Rally Mexico in second place.

