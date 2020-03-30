ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
World champion Tänak enjoying unexpected free time at home

In spite of the difficult situation, reigning world rally champion Ott Tänak is enjoying a long period together with his family.

"This is not a nice thing to say, but to some degree, I'm really enyoing it," Tänak said on ETV's Sunday morning program "Hommik Anuga" via a video call from his home in Rapla County.

"I haven't really been able to spend more than two weeks in a row with my family without having to do anything. In general, we have to take a look at the positive side," he said.

According to Tänak's wife Janika, it is much easier when Ott is at home with the children. "I'm not used to spending so much time together with my husband. Everything is okay for us now. Ott will take the kids outside and I can do chores around the house," she said.

"Luckily we have a lot of room outside. As its spring, there's a lot to be done in the yard and in the forest. The children have grown hands and their legs are strong enough - they can be of help," Ott added, smirking.

The next three rounds of the World Rally Championship have been postponed and the next scheduled WRC round is the Safari Rally in Kenya (July 16-19).

"There is no point in thinking about the future and what will happen," the reigning world champion said. "We have to focus on the present and do everything in our power to help contain the spread of the virus."

Tänak is not worried about forgetting how to drive a rally car. "I believe we have driven enough to not have to practise that anymore," he said. "I think we will benefit from a small break, because the hunger will then be greater as the season continues."

Editor: Anders Nõmm

ott tänakwrccoronavirus in estonia
