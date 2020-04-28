Tänak: I was surprised, Hyundai was fast from the get-go

The speed of the Hyundai rally car proved to be somewhat of a surprise for Ott Tänak, who last year became the world champion with Toyota.

"I was positively surprised, the car was fast right from the get-go. The biggest worry with sitting into a new car is that we don't know how the machine will react to different adjustments or how to even adjust the car," Tänak said, answering the questions of rally fans via Hyundai Estonia.

"The feeling is completely different, but the new car is fast - hopefully faster than the Yaris," reigning world champion compared the two cars.

"I haven't changed my driving style. The season has been short and we haven't been able to drive very much, but luckily we have been able to test the car on all surfaces. This pause is good for analyzing what we have seen and what awaits us," he added.

In June, new technical regulations for 2022 are presented to the FIA's World Motorsport Council, proposing new limits to be enforced across the car's aerodynamic and mechanical components to prevent high-spending manufacturer teams from engineering an advantage over their competitors, Autosport reported.

In early April, the FIA confirmed the appointment of Compact Dynamics as the exclusive supplier of hybrid systems to the World Rally Championship from the 2022 season.

On Monday, rally portal DirtFish published an interview with Tänak, who said the decision to keep the current engine specification will maintain the performance of the cars and moving to spaceframe chassis could help bring the weight down and further improve the spectacle.

"We need to bring down the budget a bit," Tänak told DirtFish. "It's definitely expensive for some teams with the lower budget and I think it's more important to have more teams than to have fancy-looking cars. There will be some extra weight from the battery and the hybrid parts," he said, "but the new safety cell and the changes to the body [of the car] will save some weight."

The next three rounds of the World Rally Championship have been postponed and the next scheduled WRC round is the Safari Rally in Kenya (July 16-19). Tänak is fifth in the overall classification after finishing the prematurely ended Rally Mexico in second place.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!