Regina Oja 28th in Czech Republic Biathlon world cup stage

Estonian skier Regina Oja finished 28th in the Biathlon World Cup stage in Nove Mesto, the Czech Republic at the weekend. Norwegian Tirill Eckhoff won the mass start race for the second time, with a time of 30:00,8.

For the first time in her career, Regina Oja made it to the race in a mass start and made 28th place with the time 5:3.49,7, ERR's online sports portal reports.

Eckhoff was followed by Swedish Hanna Öberg (1:25,3) who made it to the lower stages of the pedestal and German Franziska Preuss (1:32,4), the overall leader of the series Dorothea Wierer (3:43,2) was fifth after French Justine Braisaz (3:41,3).

30 women entered the race including the top 3 in the series - Italian Dorothea Wierer, Swedish Hanna Öberg and Norwegian Tiril Eckhoff, with Regina Oja making the cut for the first time.

This season, victories in mass start races have gone to different biathletes: In Annecy, France Eckhoff came first, whjile in Oberhof, Germany, it was the turn of Finnish skier Kaisa Mäkäräinen; Öberg won in Pokljuka, Slovenia and Norweigan Marte Olsbu Röiseland won in Anterselva in Italy.

Due to coronavirus fears, the Nove Mesto event was closed to spectators.

--

