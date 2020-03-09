ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Regina Oja 28th in Czech Republic Biathlon world cup stage ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Sports
ERR Sport
Regina Oja.
Regina Oja. Source: Assar Jõepera
Sports

Estonian skier Regina Oja finished 28th in the Biathlon World Cup stage in Nove Mesto, the Czech Republic at the weekend. Norwegian Tirill Eckhoff won the mass start race for the second time, with a time of 30:00,8.

For the first time in her career, Regina Oja made it to the race in a mass start and made 28th place with the time 5:3.49,7, ERR's online sports portal reports.

Eckhoff was followed by Swedish Hanna Öberg (1:25,3) who made it to the lower stages of the pedestal and German Franziska Preuss (1:32,4), the overall leader of the series Dorothea Wierer (3:43,2) was fifth after French Justine Braisaz (3:41,3).

30 women entered the race including the top 3 in the series - Italian Dorothea Wierer, Swedish Hanna Öberg and Norwegian Tiril Eckhoff, with Regina Oja making the cut for the first time.

This season, victories in mass start races have gone to different biathletes: In Annecy, France Eckhoff came first, whjile in Oberhof, Germany, it was the turn of Finnish skier Kaisa Mäkäräinen; Öberg won in Pokljuka, Slovenia and Norweigan Marte Olsbu Röiseland won in Anterselva in Italy.

Due to coronavirus fears, the Nove Mesto event was closed to spectators.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

regina ojatiril eckhoffbiathlon
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:26

Eight cases of canine plague diagnosed in Estonia

15:58

Toomas Sildam: Do we need new national days?

15:21

Hansson: Estonia better prepared for possible crisis

14:56

Retailer: Fuel price could come down to €1.20 at current world market price

14:29

Daily Õhtuleht restricts online commenting to subscribers-only

14:05

Native Language Day e-dictation exercise to be held this Friday

13:32

Estonia 16th in world cup stage biathlon relay race

12:57

No positive coronavirus tests taken from samples analyzed on Sunday

12:34

Virology professor: Surprisingly, Estonia has done everything right

12:02

Mart Järvik proposed as deputy mayor of Pärnu

11:43

Regina Oja 28th in Czech Republic Biathlon world cup stage

11:26

Estonia has lowest noise pollution levels in the EU

11:05

Gallery: Bryan Adams 'Exposed' opens at Tallinn's Fotografiska

10:40

Thermal cameras at border checkpoints not effective, says Health Board

10:17

Sipsik exhibition opens in Tartu

09:59

Kaljulaid and US delegation given coronavirus all-clear

09:31

Statistics: Passenger transport by road and rail increased over the year

09:16

Ministry: Tourists without symptoms can return home from quarantine areas

08:51

State-owned road maintenance firm to be privatized

08.03

Kaljulaid: A few bad decisions all that is needed to lose freedom

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: