Estonia comes sixth in mixed biathlon relay race in Minsk

Estonia's Regina Oja was part of the biathlon mixed relay team which came in sixth in Belarus on Friday.
Estonia's Regina Oja was part of the biathlon mixed relay team which came in sixth in Belarus on Friday. Source: Assar Jõepera
The Estonian team came sixth in the mixed biathlon relay at the European Open biathlon championships in Minsk, Belarus, ERR's sports portal reports.

While Regina Oja sent Johanna Talihärma to fourth place, 12.2 seconds off the leader, with the latter coming second in the standing shoot to place Kalev Ernits up to third, the latter fell behind to eighth and over two minutes off the leaders, at an event which was originally scheduled for the Estonian town of Otepää, but was canceled due to lack of snow.

Eonian women got off to a great start as Regina Oja, who had failed in both races, sent Johanna Talihärma fourth, 12.2 seconds later than the leaders. Talihärm came second from the vertical and Kalev Ermits started in third place.

Rene Zahkna, Estonian anchorman, pulled back to sixth in the team. Ukraine won the overall comptition. Host team Belarus was fourth.

After Norway was disqualified for interfering with its competitors during the race, a few hours after its conclusion, Estonia moved up to fifth, only to fall back after the Norwegian appeal Friday evening saw the team reinstated.

Estonia saw heavy snowfall from early in the week but the race had already moved to Belarus after weeks of now snow in the lead up to the event. The Tallinn Ski Marathon has been put back on the calendar for Sunday, following the snowfall.

Video of the full event is here, for readers with Estonian.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

biathlonestonian sportssport in estoniaestonian sportspeople
