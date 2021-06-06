Peeter Olesk crowned European shooting champion

Peeter Olesk in the EC final. Source: Screenshot
Estonian Peeter Olesk won the last gold medal of the European Shooting Championship held in Croatia in the 25m Center Fire Pistol Open.

Olesk scored 584 in the Saturday shooting round, matching silver medalist Oskar Miliwek's score but managing to hit the inner tens 25 times against the Pole's 17. The bronze medal winner was Azerbaijan Ruslan Lunev with result 582.

Olesk said that the 25m center fire pistol has always been a strength for him. "It always warms the heart when things go the way I want. While my personal record is a few points higher still, it was a solid result all around," the newly crowned European champion told ERR.

This is the third championship medal that Olesk has won during his adult career, following a silver medal in the Olympic rapid fire pistol and the bronze in center fire pistol at the 2017 European championship.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

