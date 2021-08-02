Peeter Olesk finishes 19th in 25 m pistol qualification

Sports
Open gallery
25 photos
Sports

Estonian shooter Peeter Olesk finished 19th in the 25 m Rapid Fire pistol qualification at the Tokyo Olympics and did not make it to the finals.

Olesk finished with 284 points on the opening qualification stage and 288 points in the second. His series in the second qualification stage was 99 - 96 - 93. The Estonian's 19th place finish was six spots better than in the same discipline at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

German Christian Reitz was first through the qualification with 587 points. The six finalists for Tuesday all exceeded 582 points.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:58

Health minister: Infection rate growth at record levels

13:44

Police fatally shoot aggressive man in Lääne County Updated

12:57

AKI: Coronavirus certificate orders must be in accordance with legislation

12:31

Bolt doubles valuation with €600 million funding round

12:04

Masks on public transport mandatory from Monday Updated

11:58

Guests for president's annual reception expected to be vaccinated

11:32

Peeter Olesk finishes 19th in 25 m pistol qualification

10:34

Health Board: 87 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

09:52

Tallinn Airport sees pandemic record number of passengers in July

09:06

Opinion | Tarmo Soomere for president?

08:19

Vaccine ambulances to be implemented in Tallinn

01.08

Rasmus Mägi makes Tokyo final, breaks Estonian record

01.08

Samost ja Sildam: Pres. election dragging on risk for local elections

01.08

Andres Maimik: Optical illusion

01.08

Minagawa's loss signals end of Tokyo Olympics for Epp Mäe Updated

01.08

Anneli Ott: We need to keep society united and maximally open

01.08

Jaak Aaviksoo: Narrative administration

01.08

Day brings 128 cases of COVID-19

01.08

Ksenija Balta plans to continue career as a runner

01.08

Nordica to fly under its own name for first time

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: