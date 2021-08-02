Peeter Olesk finishes 19th in 25 m pistol qualification

Estonian shooter Peeter Olesk finished 19th in the 25 m Rapid Fire pistol qualification at the Tokyo Olympics and did not make it to the finals.

Olesk finished with 284 points on the opening qualification stage and 288 points in the second. His series in the second qualification stage was 99 - 96 - 93. The Estonian's 19th place finish was six spots better than in the same discipline at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

German Christian Reitz was first through the qualification with 587 points. The six finalists for Tuesday all exceeded 582 points.

