Estonia selects 33 athletes for Tokyo Olympics team

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Epp Mäe. Source: Kadir Caliskan/UWW
News

The executive committee of the Estonian Olympic Committee approved the Estonian team for the Tokyo Olympic Games at an e-meeting on Friday. The approved team consists of 33 athletes from 14 sports and a 48-member support team.

Martti Raju, sports director of Estonian Olympic Committee, said the extension and fluctuation of the qualification period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic left its mark on Olympic qualification.

"However, the Estonian team is represented in more sports than ever before," Raju said.

Regarding the latest preparations for the Tokyo Games, Raju pointed out that the rules are gradually tightening further. "We are prepared for the fact that a lot can change in two weeks, depending on the situation. As of today, athletes are definitely tested every day from arrival at the airport until they leave the Olympic village, the organizers have confirmed that they will do their best to hold the Olympic Games safely," he said.

The Estonian 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games team:

Cycling: Tanel Kangert, Peeter Pruus, Janika Lõiv

Judo: Grigori Minaškin

Athletics: Ksenija Balta, Roman Fosti, Tiidrek Nurme, Rasmus Mägi, Maicel Uibo, Johannes Erm, Karel Tilga

Shooting: Peeter Olesk

Wrestling: Epp Mäe, Artur Vititin

Sailing: Ingrid Puusta, Karl-Martin Rammo

Equestrian: Dina Ellermann

Badminton: Kristin Kuuba, Raul Must

Rowing: Tõnu Endrekson, Jüri-Mikk Udam, Allar Raja, Kaspar Taimsoo, Johann Poolak (reserve)

Tennis: Anett Kontaveit

Triathlon: Kaidi Kivioja

Swimming: Eneli Jefimova, Kregor Zirk

Fencing: Erika Kirpu, Julia Belyaeva, Katrina Lehis, Irina Embrich (stock)

Archery: Reena Pärnat

In the post-independence period, Estonia's largest Olympic team has so far been at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, where 47 athletes were sent.

Sizes of the Estonian team at previous Olympic Games:

1992 Barcelona - 37 athletes, 13 sports

1996 Atlanta - 45 athletes, 13 sports

2000 Sydney - 33 athletes, 11 sports

2004 Athens - 42 athletes, 10 sports

2008 Beijing - 47 athletes, 13 sports

2012 London - 32 athletes, 11 sports

2016 Rio de Janeiro - 46 athletes, 13 sports

The Tokyo Summer Olympics start on July 23 and run until August 8.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:17

Number of violent crimes down on year between January-June

16:35

Estonia selects 33 athletes for Tokyo Olympics team

15:53

Gallery: Laaneots House wins concrete building of the year award 2020

15:34

Archeologists studying fields of Maardu for signs of early agriculture

15:15

Kiik: Health Board's information about ruined vaccines was too optimistic

15:04

Health Board: Algae on Pirita beach not toxic, swimming permitted Updated

14:52

Exhibition showing young environmentally conscious Estonians opens

14:35

Coronavirus wastewater level falls to moderate or low across Estonia

14:09

Sõru Sound music festival announces more artists, DJs

14:07

Concerns raised around new MS Estonia wreck investigation

13:22

Gallery: Season's first cruise ship arrives in Tallinn

12:54

Estonia prepared to help ease Lithuania's migration pressure

12:42

University of Tartu drops ministry project due to researcher conflict

12:13

Estiko wants to build six-story business instead of cinema

11:52

Estonia against global minimum corporate tax agreement

11:32

Listen: NOËP unveils track for U-20 and U-23 European championships

11:11

Nordica can continue under its airline code, sets up commercial platform

10:46

Environmental Board: We do not have to reimburse for stopping roadworks

10:36

Health Board: 39 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

09:52

Tartu Vaccination Center offering appointments without registration

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: