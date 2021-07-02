Estonia selects 33 athletes for Tokyo Olympics team
The executive committee of the Estonian Olympic Committee approved the Estonian team for the Tokyo Olympic Games at an e-meeting on Friday. The approved team consists of 33 athletes from 14 sports and a 48-member support team.
Martti Raju, sports director of Estonian Olympic Committee, said the extension and fluctuation of the qualification period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic left its mark on Olympic qualification.
"However, the Estonian team is represented in more sports than ever before," Raju said.
Regarding the latest preparations for the Tokyo Games, Raju pointed out that the rules are gradually tightening further. "We are prepared for the fact that a lot can change in two weeks, depending on the situation. As of today, athletes are definitely tested every day from arrival at the airport until they leave the Olympic village, the organizers have confirmed that they will do their best to hold the Olympic Games safely," he said.
The Estonian 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games team:
Cycling: Tanel Kangert, Peeter Pruus, Janika Lõiv
Judo: Grigori Minaškin
Athletics: Ksenija Balta, Roman Fosti, Tiidrek Nurme, Rasmus Mägi, Maicel Uibo, Johannes Erm, Karel Tilga
Shooting: Peeter Olesk
Wrestling: Epp Mäe, Artur Vititin
Sailing: Ingrid Puusta, Karl-Martin Rammo
Equestrian: Dina Ellermann
Badminton: Kristin Kuuba, Raul Must
Rowing: Tõnu Endrekson, Jüri-Mikk Udam, Allar Raja, Kaspar Taimsoo, Johann Poolak (reserve)
Tennis: Anett Kontaveit
Triathlon: Kaidi Kivioja
Swimming: Eneli Jefimova, Kregor Zirk
Fencing: Erika Kirpu, Julia Belyaeva, Katrina Lehis, Irina Embrich (stock)
Archery: Reena Pärnat
In the post-independence period, Estonia's largest Olympic team has so far been at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, where 47 athletes were sent.
Sizes of the Estonian team at previous Olympic Games:
1992 Barcelona - 37 athletes, 13 sports
1996 Atlanta - 45 athletes, 13 sports
2000 Sydney - 33 athletes, 11 sports
2004 Athens - 42 athletes, 10 sports
2008 Beijing - 47 athletes, 13 sports
2012 London - 32 athletes, 11 sports
2016 Rio de Janeiro - 46 athletes, 13 sports
The Tokyo Summer Olympics start on July 23 and run until August 8.
Editor: Helen Wright