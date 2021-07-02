Estonia selects 33 athletes for Tokyo Olympics team

The executive committee of the Estonian Olympic Committee approved the Estonian team for the Tokyo Olympic Games at an e-meeting on Friday. The approved team consists of 33 athletes from 14 sports and a 48-member support team.

Martti Raju, sports director of Estonian Olympic Committee, said the extension and fluctuation of the qualification period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic left its mark on Olympic qualification.

"However, the Estonian team is represented in more sports than ever before," Raju said.

Regarding the latest preparations for the Tokyo Games, Raju pointed out that the rules are gradually tightening further. "We are prepared for the fact that a lot can change in two weeks, depending on the situation. As of today, athletes are definitely tested every day from arrival at the airport until they leave the Olympic village, the organizers have confirmed that they will do their best to hold the Olympic Games safely," he said.

The Estonian 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games team:

Cycling: Tanel Kangert, Peeter Pruus, Janika Lõiv

Judo: Grigori Minaškin

Athletics: Ksenija Balta, Roman Fosti, Tiidrek Nurme, Rasmus Mägi, Maicel Uibo, Johannes Erm, Karel Tilga

Shooting: Peeter Olesk

Wrestling: Epp Mäe, Artur Vititin

Sailing: Ingrid Puusta, Karl-Martin Rammo

Equestrian: Dina Ellermann

Badminton: Kristin Kuuba, Raul Must

Rowing: Tõnu Endrekson, Jüri-Mikk Udam, Allar Raja, Kaspar Taimsoo, Johann Poolak (reserve)

Tennis: Anett Kontaveit

Triathlon: Kaidi Kivioja

Swimming: Eneli Jefimova, Kregor Zirk

Fencing: Erika Kirpu, Julia Belyaeva, Katrina Lehis, Irina Embrich (stock)

Archery: Reena Pärnat

In the post-independence period, Estonia's largest Olympic team has so far been at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, where 47 athletes were sent.

Sizes of the Estonian team at previous Olympic Games:

1992 Barcelona - 37 athletes, 13 sports

1996 Atlanta - 45 athletes, 13 sports

2000 Sydney - 33 athletes, 11 sports

2004 Athens - 42 athletes, 10 sports

2008 Beijing - 47 athletes, 13 sports

2012 London - 32 athletes, 11 sports

2016 Rio de Janeiro - 46 athletes, 13 sports

The Tokyo Summer Olympics start on July 23 and run until August 8.

