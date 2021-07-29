Judoka Grigori Minaškin's Olympics ends in opening round

Estonian judoka Grigori Minaškin lost to Mongolian judoka Lkhagvasürengiin Otgonbaatar in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympics 100 kg judo tournament, ending the Estonian's tournament.

Minaškin and the 2018 world bronze Otgonbaatar finished with a draw in normal time. The Estonian received medical treatment for a head injury to start the Golden Score period and after returning to the mat, the Mongolian defeated Minaškin with a waza-ari throw, ending the Estonian's Olympic tournament in the opening round.

"It did not go as I expected. He was an uncomfortable opponent. I did not understand his balance, did not understand where he would fall. I could not get a grip during the match, just did not happen. I need to look at it again and make my analysis," Minaškin told ERR after the match. "I had a few opportunities, but he also had a few. It was an equal match, but that is just how it went in the end."

Minaškin said he could not get his match going after the injury break before the Golden Score period. "I do not know if the break gave me time to rest or gave him more time to rest. But I could not do anything after it. If it was up to me, I would not have had the break and would have continued the match. There was nothing bad, just a pimple and they tied my head. I do not know why that was necessary," the Estonian said.

Minaškin was also knocked out of competition in the opening round of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. "I certainly did not come here just to participate, I had higher hopes. I hoped to play a larger part in the Olympics this time, but the same happened as the last Olympics - the opening round. It is a shame, but I cannot do anything more now. This is the situation and we will see what is to come," the judoka commented.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

