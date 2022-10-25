Tallinn set to host 2023 European Judo Open

The Estonian Judo Association (EJL) has been granted permission by the International Judo Federation (IJF) to organize an international tournament in Tallinn next year.

After the three Baltic countries submitted a joint application to the European Judo Union (EJU), Estonia was awarded the right to host the European Open, which will take place in Tallinn on July 8-9 next year. Riga will stage next year's EJU Cadet European Cup on October 21-22 for competitors aged 15-17, while the Junior European Cup will be in Kaunas, Lithuania on May 13-14.

According to Kaido Kaljulaid, president of the EJL, around 200 judokas are expected to take part in the Tallinn European Open. "This is a high-level competition and we expect about 200 judokas from all over the world to participate," said Kaljulaid. "The competition is sure to be a thrilling experience both for the Estonian judokas, who will have the opportunity to take part in an international tournament in front of their home crowd for the first time in many years, and the spectators, who will be able to watch them in action," said Kaljulaid.

The tournament will take place at Tallinäs Tondiraba Ice Hall, with judoka from all over the world expected to take part. Due to Russia's war on Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian judoka are banned from participating in the event. Those representing Estonia at the event will be announced a few weeks ahead of the competition in June next year.

The last time an international judo competition was held in Tallinn, was the European Open in 2019, involving 291 competitors from 35 different countries[MC1] .

--

Editor: Michael Cole

