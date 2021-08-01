Minagawa's loss signals end of Tokyo Olympics for Epp Mäe

Epp Mäe was handed defeat by Japanese competitor in the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals.

Estonian wrestler Epp Mäe, on whom a lot of hopes for a medal rested, was bested by Japan's Hiroe Minagawa in the quarterfinals after defeating Canadian Erica Wiebe 5:4 in the round of eight.

Mäe lost the quarter-final bout 0:3, losing a point for passivity after a minute and a half of wrestling Minagawa took two points for a successful move and held a successful defense until the end of the match.

Minagawa's 1:3 loss to Germany's Aline Rotter-Focken in the semi-final means Mäe does not move on to the consolation round on Monday that concludes the Tokyo games for her.

