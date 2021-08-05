AK in Japan: President notes common worldview on e-governance, democracy

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Kersti Kaljulaid being interview by ERR in Tokyo. Source: ERR
News

Estonia and Japan share a mindset on e-governance, President Kersti Kaljulaid says, while Estonian firms are becoming increasingly interesting to the Japanese as well, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Wednesday.

The president, who is on an official visit to Japan ahead of the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony Sunday, told AK that: "The basic architecture and logic of the Japanese and Estonian e-governments are similar, and Japan's interest in the experience of our companies is growing."

"Coincidentally, the Japanese ID card is compatible with our e-solutions in terms of its architecture, meaning our entrepreneurs are very actively looking for an opportunity to offer and build services there [in Japan]," the head of state went on, adding that the average Japanese person was not, however, as confident about their state – when it comes to data at least – as the average Estonian is.

Kaljulaid also commended Japan on its hosting of the summer olympics, at which the Estonian team has so far picked up two medals, and the subsequent Paralympics, which are to start August 24.

The president will attend the games' closing ceremony Sunday, meet expat Estonians based in Japan and is also to present an award to the mayor of Saku, Japan, in recognition of the town's long-term promotion of Estonian-Japanese relations.

Saku, Nagano Prefecture, shares its name, at least as transliterated into the Roman alphabet, with Saku, Harju County – home of the brewery of the same name.

Estonia can also be of assistance to Japan in international security, as a temporary member of the UN Security Council, the president added.

"Estonia is a member of the UN Security Council, and it will be well known to Japan that sanctions against North Korea are not going to be lifted," the president told AK.

"Estonia is also a member of the EU and NATO; we are allies, in fact, and ultimately democratic countries that love freedoms and common values.

"This requires a united front globally against autocratic and totalitarian regimes. We have many points of contact. Among other things, we support each other by mutually nominating each other to various different [international] organizations," the president added.

Kaljulaid talked about the e-state and cooperation with Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga, but also acknowledged the importance of other links, such as tourism, which has been decimated due to the pandemic and its restrictions.

The president said that. "We have lost nine-tenths of Japanese tourists. Hopefully they will come back. Japanese tourists are among the most numerous coming to Estonia, and the most numerous from Asia. They value UNESCO sites and free, empty green space very much. I think this grassroots relationship can be built on this basis."

At the same time, trade has grown with Japan during the pandemic, she noted.

Also on the table was the centennial of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries – Estonia had been a part of the Russian Empire, which was defeated in a war with Japan a decade-and-a-half prior to independence – which is to be marked later this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:42

Government could expand certificate checks and mask obligation

15:38

Government approves law making use of civilian resources in crisis easier

15:18

Education minister: No remote learning in schools for next academic year

14:15

Viaducts in Kohila the next objects in Rail Baltic development

13:46

Nearly 75 percent of education workers have had at least one vaccine dose

13:18

AK in Japan: President notes common worldview on e-governance, democracy

12:56

Authority: Event guests without health certificate not entitled to refund

12:42

Ironman triathlon to disrupt Tallinn traffic over weekend Updated

12:24

Paide mayor creates election list and will run against his own party

11:52

AK: Second PPA unit heading to Lithuanian border

11:13

ID-cards could be used as vaccination certificates

10:40

Health Board: 258 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, three deaths

10:21

Vaccination at home program tangled up behind logistics

09:50

Ministry plans to buy up majority of island ferries

09:14

Getting a driving license could become more difficult

09:06

Uibo bounces back with personal best pole vault on second day of decathlon Updated

08:44

Nearly 30 education unions appeal for vaccinations ahead of new school year

08:12

Interest in vaccinations up over the last few weeks

04.08

Minister appeals to defense forces to set up temporary vaccination centers

04.08

US Marine Corps personnel showcases activities to Mustamäe youngsters

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: