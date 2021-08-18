Paralympic national team presented in Tokyo

The Estonian Paralympic national team, made up of Susannah Kaul, Matz Topkin, Robin Liksor, Kardo Ploomipuu, Egert Jõesaar, was presented in Tokyo on Tuesday. In addition to the athletes, the Estonian delegation also consists of a seven-person support team.

Japanese ambassador T.E Hajime Kitaoka also took part in the presentation and wished the athletes good luck in their upcoming competition. "Now is your time, para athletes, now is the time for the Paralympic Games, which are just as important as the Olympic Games," Kitoka said.

"As a representative of the host country of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, I am extremely glad to meet all the Estonian para athletes ready to go to Japan. Especially now, as Estonia and Japan are celebrating 100 years of friendship," the ambassador added.

Swimmer Susannah Kaul won a silver medal in the 50 m freestyle at the European championships this year and also updated her personal bests in the 50 m and 100 m freestyle disciplines. "This season has been very successful for me and I have reached all the goals I previously set for myself," the swimmer said.

Swimmer Kardo Ploomipuu is heading for his fifth Paralympic Games and said this year's event has special meaning for him. "Very few get to enjoy and compete in their discipline for 20 years," the swimmer explained.

Ploomipuu has won several medals in his career, the most glorious of which was a bronze in the 100 m backstroke at the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games. In addition, he has been crowned European champ on three occasions (2009, 2011, 2016) in the same discipline and has put up seven European records, five in the 50 m backstroke and two in the 100 m backstroke.

Kaspar Taimsoo, a member of the Estonian quad sculls team from the Olympic Games, handed over the baton to the para athletes. "You will be welcomed to a great experience in Tokyo, the people there are kind and helpful and are eagerly awaiting the Paralympic Games. I wish you great success and show the world what is possible," the rower said.

Estonian para athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games:

Swimming:

August 25 - 50 m freestyle (Susannah Kaul)

August 26 - 100 m breaststroke (Robin Liksor)

August 28 - 100 m freestyle (Susannah Kaul)

September 2 - 100 m backstroke (Kardo Ploomipuu)

September 2 - 50 m freestlye (Matz Topkin)

September 3 - 50 m backstroke (Matz Topkin)

Athletics

September 2 - discus throw (Egert Jõesaar)

