Susannah Kaul wins silver medal at para swimming European championships

Estonian paralympic swimmer Susannah Kaul finished second in the 50m freestyle discipline at the World Para Swimming European Championships in Madeira, Portugal.

Kaul also finished second in her qualification heat with a time of 29.48 seconds, 0.13 seconds behind eventual European champion Italian Alessia Scortechini.

"Since I have not prepared for the European championships separately and it is just a part of my preparation for the Tokyo Paralympics, my swims [on Sunday] show that I am on the right track. Second place and a silver medal is just a luxury," Kaul commented on her performance.

While Kaul improved on her time in the final (29.31 seconds), so did Scortechini. The Italian finished at 28.71 seconds.

Saul will next participate in the 200 m individual medley discipline on Monday at 8.34 p.m. Estonian time. The Para Swimming European Championships will take place on May 16-22 in Madeira, Portugal. In addition to Kaul, Matz Topkin and Robin Liksor will also represent in Estonia.

