Eneli Jefimova becomes fastest 14-year old in European championship history

After setting a new Estonian record in the 100 m breaststroke at the swimming European championships on Tuesday, Eneli Jefimova also became the fastest 14-year old in European championship history.

Jefimova reached the 100 m breaststroke finals with a 7th-best time of 1.06,47, which improved upon an Estonian record that she had set earlier.

"I had shoulder issues for a long time and I did not work out properly and was not awaiting a great result," Jefimova told ERR: "It is very weird and incredible that my shoulder hurt before the competition, but healed for the competition. I hope there will not be any issues after the championships."

"I feel so small here. Everyone is so tall," the 14-year old swimmer added.

Jefimova is now also the fastest 14-year old in European championship history and set the 14th best time among under-18s. All swimmers ahead of Jefimova are at least two years older than her, however, with Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte atop the rankings with a time of 1.04,35.

Jefimova's time in Tuesday's semi-finals would have brought her gold in the 2019 junior's world championships and would have given her a fifth-place finish in both the 2016 Summer Olympics and the 2019 world championships.

Zirk has set Estonian records in all his events so far

21-year old Kregor Zirk has put out an amazing performance in his first two days at the European championships in Budapest. On Monday, Zirk finished the 400 m freestyle with an Estonian record and advanced to the finals, where he finished eighth, improving on the record again (3.48,35).

On Tuesday, Zirk advanced to the semi-finals in the 200 m butterfly with another Estonian record, which he improved upon in the semi-finals (1.56,63), but it was not enough to reach the finals.

"A solid improvement from the swim in the morning and it is a shame that I missed the finals by a little, but it is what it is," Zirk told ERR. "The mindset was the same as [on Monday], I had nothing to lose. I tried to go out there fast and make it through. I think I got the most out of it in the moment."

"As results show, these have been the best performances of my life. My form is surprisingly good," Zirk noted.

Kregor Zirk. Source: ERR

