Eneli Jefimova becomes fastest 14-year old in European championship history
After setting a new Estonian record in the 100 m breaststroke at the swimming European championships on Tuesday, Eneli Jefimova also became the fastest 14-year old in European championship history.
Jefimova reached the 100 m breaststroke finals with a 7th-best time of 1.06,47, which improved upon an Estonian record that she had set earlier.
"I had shoulder issues for a long time and I did not work out properly and was not awaiting a great result," Jefimova told ERR: "It is very weird and incredible that my shoulder hurt before the competition, but healed for the competition. I hope there will not be any issues after the championships."
"I feel so small here. Everyone is so tall," the 14-year old swimmer added.
Jefimova is now also the fastest 14-year old in European championship history and set the 14th best time among under-18s. All swimmers ahead of Jefimova are at least two years older than her, however, with Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte atop the rankings with a time of 1.04,35.
Jefimova's time in Tuesday's semi-finals would have brought her gold in the 2019 junior's world championships and would have given her a fifth-place finish in both the 2016 Summer Olympics and the 2019 world championships.
Zirk has set Estonian records in all his events so far
21-year old Kregor Zirk has put out an amazing performance in his first two days at the European championships in Budapest. On Monday, Zirk finished the 400 m freestyle with an Estonian record and advanced to the finals, where he finished eighth, improving on the record again (3.48,35).
On Tuesday, Zirk advanced to the semi-finals in the 200 m butterfly with another Estonian record, which he improved upon in the semi-finals (1.56,63), but it was not enough to reach the finals.
"A solid improvement from the swim in the morning and it is a shame that I missed the finals by a little, but it is what it is," Zirk told ERR. "The mindset was the same as [on Monday], I had nothing to lose. I tried to go out there fast and make it through. I think I got the most out of it in the moment."
"As results show, these have been the best performances of my life. My form is surprisingly good," Zirk noted.
--
Editor: Kristjan Kallaste