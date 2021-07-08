Jefimova third in European junior swimming championships

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova came third in the fifty-meter breaststroke final at the European junior swimming championships in Rome Wednesday evening.

Jefimova, 14, posted a time of 30.91 seconds, only slightly slower than her, and Estonia's, personal best set in May, of 30.83 seconds.

Benedetta Pilato of Italy won the event with a time of 30.13 seconds.

Jefimova set a European junior record over 100 meters in May, and is heading to Tokyo late on this month to take part in the summer Olympics.

