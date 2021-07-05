Gallery: Gymnastics festival brings together nearly 2,500 amateur gymnasts

News
Open gallery
98 photos
News

Gymnastics festival "Kingitus" took place over the weekend with nearly 2,500 gymnasts from across Estonia taking part.

The traditional gymnastics festival, taking place every five years, connects beginners and advanced gymnasts through amateur gymnastics. On Sunday, elite gymnasts, acrobats, folk dancers, school and kindergarten groups, Defense League groups and even parents with their babies took the field.

The festival is available for re-watch here.

Estonian Sports Association Kalev organized the festival for the sixth time, the festival's musical director was Toomas Voll, the party host was Mart Müürisepp.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:46

Gallery: Well known Estonian artists perform at SUME Festival

13:17

North Tallinn district looking for ways to maintain nighttime public order

12:47

Gallery: 11th Small Islands Song Festival held on Abuka

12:18

Pärnu entrepreneurs feeling out interest for charter flights

11:41

Ministry starts campaign to stop people leaving second pillar pension fund

11:06

Lasnamäe district elder criticizes state's vaccination policy

10:31

Health Board: 19 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:14

Gallery: Gymnastics festival brings together nearly 2,500 amateur gymnasts

09:50

Interest for vaccination without registration milder than expected

09:22

EKRE elects Mart Helme, Henn Põlluaas and Jaak Madison as deputy chairmen

08:53

Tallinn to increase number of local election polling stations this year

08:17

Social ministry aims to reduce number of child suicides to zero

04.07

Day brings 27 Covid cases

04.07

Another Health Board storage facility malfunctions

04.07

Nordica sees net loss grow threefold on year to €10.5 mln

03.07

Estonian accommodation providers lost fewer stays than EU average

03.07

Gallery: Retrobest period festival kicked off on Friday

03.07

Lawyers deem committee to investigate vaccine spoilage unnecessary

03.07

EKRE joins joint declaration by European national conservative parties

03.07

Viljar Kirikal: Government not ready for pivotal climate turn

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: