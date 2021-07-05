Gallery: Gymnastics festival brings together nearly 2,500 amateur gymnasts

Gymnastics festival "Kingitus" took place over the weekend with nearly 2,500 gymnasts from across Estonia taking part.

The traditional gymnastics festival, taking place every five years, connects beginners and advanced gymnasts through amateur gymnastics. On Sunday, elite gymnasts, acrobats, folk dancers, school and kindergarten groups, Defense League groups and even parents with their babies took the field.

The festival is available for re-watch here.

Estonian Sports Association Kalev organized the festival for the sixth time, the festival's musical director was Toomas Voll, the party host was Mart Müürisepp.

