Galleries: Two exhibitions opened in Tallinn public transport stations

On Monday, two art exhibitions were opened near or in two major Tallinn public transportation centers - the Balti Jaam train station and Tallinn Bus Station.

Starting July 5, the windows of the Tallinn Bus Station have been covered by classic Estonian landscape paintings from the Estonian Art Museum's wares.

Most of the pieces of art are in their original sizes and placed on the windows as repro stickers. "The Estonian Art Museum is organizing its second exhibition at our place, which we are hoping to use to make our waiting hall more cozy to visitors," said Bus Station marketing and communications manager Kadriann Raud, adding that the aim is also to use art to create a dialogue with passengers.

Pop-up exhibition of Kalamaja residents' vacation traditions opened

The Kalamaja Museum unveiled an exhibition called "Piritale ja kaugemalegi. Kalamaja inimeste puhkehetked 1920. – 1960. aastatel" ("To Pirita and further. The resting moments of people of Kalamaja in the 1920s-1960s") near the entrance to the Balti Jaam market in Tallinn.

The focus of the exhibition are photographs taken by locals that reached the museum during the creative process. The pictures show the people of Kalamaja enjoying their vacations in the 1920s through 1960s.

In addition to vacation moments, the exhibition also points out where people went to enjoy time off - Võsu or Tartu, for example. Those who did not want to spend time on the beach went on romantic boat rides on the Pirita River or hiking in Ida-Viru County.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!