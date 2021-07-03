Gallery: Retrobest period festival kicked off on Friday
The opening day of the 1990s period festival Retrobest held in Pühajärve treated fans to performances by JAM, Anne Veski and Justament. Hosts Mart Juur and Peeter Oja handed out zephyr cake, reminisced about the old times and played the best of disco hits.
The party will continue on Saturday, with Singer Vinger, Vennaskond and Smilers to perform. The evening's will culminate in a concert by Estonian 1990s pop sensation 2 Quick Start.
Editor: Marcus Turovski