Gallery: Season's first cruise ship arrives in Tallinn

TUI Cruises and MSC Cruises, two cruise companies operating in the German market, have begun offering cruises in the Baltic Sea, the first vessel, Mein Schiff 1, berthed in Tallinn at 9 a.m. on Friday morning.

Mein Schiff 1 began its cruise from Kiel, Germany, and arrived in Estonia after layovers in Visby and Stockholm in Sweden, listed Estonian port company Tallinna Sadam said.

The TUI Cruises vessel Mein Schiff 1 and MSC Cruises vessel MSC Seaview are to make altogether nine visits to Tallinn in July, which at currently scheduled for July 2, 6, 8, 13, 14, 21 and 29. Tallinna Sadam is also expecting cruise ships to call in Tallinn in August, September and October.

Due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis, relaunched cruise trips are organized differently compared with those before the pandemic. Vessel occupancy is significantly lower than usual and all passengers and crew members have either been tested or vaccinated before the start of the journey.

Cruise passengers will only be able to explore Tallinn as part of excursions organized by the cruise company and its Estonian partner and will only visit the museums, attractions and restaurants where visitor health safety, dispersion and minimal contact with local people can be guaranteed.

All bus drivers and tour guides servicing cruise passengers must be either tested or vaccinated and the same requirement applies to port staff.

A cruise terminal is to be completed at Tallinn's Old City Harbor in July, equipping the port with better facilities for servicing cruise passengers and establishing additional precautionary measures.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!