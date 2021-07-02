Gallery: Season's first cruise ship arrives in Tallinn

News
First cruise ship of 2021 arrives in Tallinn.
Open gallery
20 photos
News

TUI Cruises and MSC Cruises, two cruise companies operating in the German market, have begun offering cruises in the Baltic Sea, the first vessel, Mein Schiff 1, berthed in Tallinn at 9 a.m. on Friday morning.

Mein Schiff 1 began its cruise from Kiel, Germany, and arrived in Estonia after layovers in Visby and Stockholm in Sweden, listed Estonian port company Tallinna Sadam said.

The TUI Cruises vessel Mein Schiff 1 and MSC Cruises vessel MSC Seaview are to make altogether nine visits to Tallinn in July, which at currently scheduled for July 2, 6, 8, 13, 14, 21 and 29. Tallinna Sadam is also expecting cruise ships to call in Tallinn in August, September and October.

Due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis, relaunched cruise trips are organized differently compared with those before the pandemic. Vessel occupancy is significantly lower than usual and all passengers and crew members have either been tested or vaccinated before the start of the journey.

Cruise passengers will only be able to explore Tallinn as part of excursions organized by the cruise company and its Estonian partner and will only visit the museums, attractions and restaurants where visitor health safety, dispersion and minimal contact with local people can be guaranteed.

All bus drivers and tour guides servicing cruise passengers must be either tested or vaccinated and the same requirement applies to port staff.

A cruise terminal is to be completed at Tallinn's Old City Harbor in July, equipping the port with better facilities for servicing cruise passengers and establishing additional precautionary measures.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:17

Number of violent crimes down on year between January-June

16:35

Estonia selects 33 athletes for Tokyo Olympics team

15:53

Gallery: Laaneots House wins concrete building of the year award 2020

15:34

Archeologists studying fields of Maardu for signs of early agriculture

15:15

Kiik: Health Board's information about ruined vaccines was too optimistic

15:04

Health Board: Algae on Pirita beach not toxic, swimming permitted Updated

14:52

Exhibition showing young environmentally conscious Estonians opens

14:35

Coronavirus wastewater level falls to moderate or low across Estonia

14:09

Sõru Sound music festival announces more artists, DJs

14:07

Concerns raised around new MS Estonia wreck investigation

13:22

Gallery: Season's first cruise ship arrives in Tallinn

12:54

Estonia prepared to help ease Lithuania's migration pressure

12:42

University of Tartu drops ministry project due to researcher conflict

12:13

Estiko wants to build six-story business instead of cinema

11:52

Estonia against global minimum corporate tax agreement

11:32

Listen: NOËP unveils track for U-20 and U-23 European championships

11:11

Nordica can continue under its airline code, sets up commercial platform

10:46

Environmental Board: We do not have to reimburse for stopping roadworks

10:36

Health Board: 39 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

09:52

Tartu Vaccination Center offering appointments without registration

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: