Gallery: Estonian National Museum opens exhibition in Tallinn

The Estonian National Museum (ERM) opened an exhibition "Every thing has its time" in a new gallery space in the Rotermann Quarter in Tallinn on Wednesday.

"Every thing has its time", presents objects from the ERM collections through a well-known Bible text, where exciting things are intertwined in each line. Thus, next to the line "Time to keep quiet and time to talk" you can see punk Kojamehe's jeans or next to "Time to cry and time to laugh" you can see scarf-boa, which Ülle Ulla used when she performed in the Viru Variety.

The cooperation agreement between the ERM and the Rotermann Quarter was signed in April on the birthday of the museum. The ERM will have 11 windows in the lobby of Rotermann's newest building, Time House, where you can explore exhibitions based on the museum's collection.

This is not the first time that the Estonian National Museum has created an exhibiton in the capital. Director Alar Karis: "The ENM has already been in Tallinn once. During the First World War, in 1916, collectors of antiquities were not able to bring all the collected things to Tartu, and thus a small representative office of the Estonian National Museum was established in the capital for a while. Now we hope to be there more permanently. "

The exhibition "Every thing has its time" is open in Rotermann Quarter's Time House at Rotermann 6 every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

