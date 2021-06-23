Gallery: Storm and downpour reaches Tallinn

While it struck Hiiumaa and the west of Estonia earlier in the morning, ERR photographer Siim Lõvi can't be in all places at all times, but was at least able to snap images of the storm system as it hit the capital at lunchtime. The storm has caused damage to trees, while power outages have already been reported, affecting 10,000 people in Harju County alone.

The photos, taken from the roof of ERR's radio house on Gonsiori, show a mean-looking cloud front, the source of heavy rain. Thunder and lightning accompanied the system.

Wednesday is a national holiday in Estonia, with several events marking Victory Day taking place across the country, which also segue into Jaaniöö, or midsummer's eve - traditionally celebrated with bonfires and outdoor activities. Thursday is also a national holiday.

The storm also caused several trees to fall in the capital area alone (see gallery below).

An aerial display was due over Tallinn Bay at just after 4 p.m.

Grid distributor Elektrilevi said that 33 outages in Harju County alone had left around 10,000 customers without power, at the time of writing.

Power outages as reported can be viewed in real time on Elektrilevi's site here.

