Estonian, allied aircraft to fly over Victory Day parade Wednesday

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Red Arrows. Source: Royal Air Force
News

Estonian and allied aircraft are to fly over the Victory Day parade in the central Estonian county town of Paide on Wednesday, weather permitting.

The flyover will take place at around 11:45 a.m. on June 23, military spokespeople said. 

The flyover will be performed by the L-39 jet trainers of the Estonian Air Force, the F-35 fighter jets of the Italian air policing unit stationed at the Ämari Air Base, the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets of the Spanish Air Force from the Siauliai Air Base and the Red Arrows aerobatic team from the Royal Air Force with the Hawk T1 aircraft, which will later also perform a display over the island of Vormsi.

The Red Arrows, one of the world's top aerobatic teams, will also perform an airshow over Tallinn Bay at 4:05 p.m. on June 23 and the show will last about 25 minutes.

The best view of the air show is from the Pirita promenade between the Charles Leroux monument and the Pirita river. British and French tanks and other equipment will be on display between Regati Road and the shoreline. A Red Arrows team member will be on hand to give further explanations on the elements of aerobatics.

The flyovers may be postponed or canceled due to weather conditions. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:05

Tõnis Saarts: The fading of Isamaa?

13:24

NATO planes scrambled eight times last week in response to Russia flights

13:23

Estonian, allied aircraft to fly over Victory Day parade Wednesday

13:09

Spa center files legal action over COVID-19 restrictions

13:05

Fifty-percent indoor occupancy COVID-19 restriction gone from Wednesday

12:49

ERR News' working hours over Midsummer holiday

12:44

Lutsar: To coexist with coronavirus, vaccination must increase

12:18

Estonia's bid for Arctic Council observer status unsuccessful

11:54

Weather service issues level two heat, storm, fire warning

11:47

Estonia in top ten in innovation across European Union

11:16

Fuel companies say gas prices may reach all-time high in Estonia

10:55

Health Board: 37 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, one death

10:54

Heatwave creating extra work for police in Tallinn

10:24

Court: EKRE must apologize to Indrek Tarand

10:10

AK: Lifted restrictions not yet led to more arrivals from Russia, Finland

09:51

Statistics: Dwelling Price Index rose by 6.6 percent

09:23

Party ratings: Support for Reform falls to lowest since 2019

09:02

Kontaveit Eastbourne round one encounter rained off

08:55

Estonia planning to send assistance to Lithuanian-Belarusian border

08:34

Kaia Kanepi pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: