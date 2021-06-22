Estonian, allied aircraft to fly over Victory Day parade Wednesday

Estonian and allied aircraft are to fly over the Victory Day parade in the central Estonian county town of Paide on Wednesday, weather permitting.

The flyover will take place at around 11:45 a.m. on June 23, military spokespeople said.

The flyover will be performed by the L-39 jet trainers of the Estonian Air Force, the F-35 fighter jets of the Italian air policing unit stationed at the Ämari Air Base, the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets of the Spanish Air Force from the Siauliai Air Base and the Red Arrows aerobatic team from the Royal Air Force with the Hawk T1 aircraft, which will later also perform a display over the island of Vormsi.

The Red Arrows, one of the world's top aerobatic teams, will also perform an airshow over Tallinn Bay at 4:05 p.m. on June 23 and the show will last about 25 minutes.

The best view of the air show is from the Pirita promenade between the Charles Leroux monument and the Pirita river. British and French tanks and other equipment will be on display between Regati Road and the shoreline. A Red Arrows team member will be on hand to give further explanations on the elements of aerobatics.

The flyovers may be postponed or canceled due to weather conditions.

--

