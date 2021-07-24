Cyclist Tanel Kangert 46th out of 130 in arduous Tokyo men's road race

Estonia's olympics cyclists Tanel Kangert (left) and Peeter Pruus. Source: Estonian Cycling Union.
Estonian Cyclist Tanel Kangert finished 46th in the two-hundred-and-thirty-four-kilometer men's road race at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.

Being held as it was in Japan, the circuit was particularly mountainous, with five major climbs between Musashinonomori Park and the Fuji International Speedway, one-time home of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix.

Kangert finished a little over 10 minutes behind winner Richard Carapaz (Ecuador).

Carapaz, who was third in the recent Tour de France, put in a time of 6:05.26, with Kangert following on with a time of 6:15.38.

Wout van Aert (Belgium) finished second and this year's Tour de France overall winner Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) came third.

Eight-five out of the 130 starters completed the race; Estonian Peeter Pruus was one of those who did not make it.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

