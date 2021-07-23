Archer Reena Pärnat ranks 53rd in Tokyo opening contest

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Reena Pärnat Source: World Archery
Sports

Reena Pärnat, one of Estonia's top archers, placed 53rd out of 64 in the women's archery ranking round at the Tokyo Olympics Friday.

The round took place in the morning, Estonian time, and saw all 64 qualifiers loose off 72 arrows from a distance of 70 meters.

While Pärnat started off hesitantly, ERR's sports portal reports, at one point only five off the bottom, she soon rose into the top 50, slipping slightly to 53rd by the end of the contest, with 626 points. Winner San An of South Korea took 680.

Pärnat will face Denisa Barankova of Slovakia in her first round encounter on July 27. Barankova finished 12th in the ranking round, with 655 points. The winner progresses to the next round, the loser is out.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:58

Archer Reena Pärnat ranks 53rd in Tokyo opening contest

11:21

Finland to allow entry for cruise tourists from Monday

10:50

Luik and Tiido: Neutrality would have meant ending up alone

10:50

Health Board: 84 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:24

Stroomi beach swimming warning issued again

09:46

Health Board want overview of vaccination by profession

09:12

Olympic quadruple sculls team not yet through to Tokyo final

08:34

28th Viljandi Folk music festival kicks off

08:00

2020 Olympics: Who's who and where to watch?

22.07

Safety authority: Saaremaa ferry incident the result of technical issue

22.07

Nurses union considering strike action

22.07

Estonia's state budget to be more detailed, budget process simpler

22.07

Gallery: Historic equestrian training session in Tokyo

22.07

Developer of Sõrve wind farm wants larger farm than initially planned

22.07

Event capacity limits may be reduced to stop covid spreading

22.07

Construction continues to battle with supply issues brought on by pandemic

22.07

Technical inspection obligation planned for moped cars

22.07

Government working towards keeping society open for those vaccinated

22.07

Estonia signs joint statement condemning Cuban regime's crackdown

22.07

Gallery: Estonia sends tents to help Lithuania with migrant crisis

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: