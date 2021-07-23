Archer Reena Pärnat ranks 53rd in Tokyo opening contest

Reena Pärnat, one of Estonia's top archers, placed 53rd out of 64 in the women's archery ranking round at the Tokyo Olympics Friday.

The round took place in the morning, Estonian time, and saw all 64 qualifiers loose off 72 arrows from a distance of 70 meters.

While Pärnat started off hesitantly, ERR's sports portal reports, at one point only five off the bottom, she soon rose into the top 50, slipping slightly to 53rd by the end of the contest, with 626 points. Winner San An of South Korea took 680.

Pärnat will face Denisa Barankova of Slovakia in her first round encounter on July 27. Barankova finished 12th in the ranking round, with 655 points. The winner progresses to the next round, the loser is out.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!